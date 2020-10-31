Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $170.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

ASHTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $146.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $157.30. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 24.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashtead Group (ASHTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.