Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Stock Price Up 14.4%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC)’s stock price rose 14.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 789,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 205,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

