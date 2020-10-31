Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares Gap Up to $2.08

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $2.30. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 million, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%.

Atlantic American Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.