Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

AUB has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of AUB opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $38.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $48,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 457,519 shares in the company, valued at $11,149,738.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 457,519 shares in the company, valued at $10,362,805.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $914,820.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 181.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 73.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

