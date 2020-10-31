Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $134,722.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00081124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00206161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00030308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.01198080 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

