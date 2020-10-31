Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gradual recovery in the vehicle production and sales are expected to aid the auto supplier's revenues. While the auto market in China is fast ramping up, sales in North American market is also on the mend, which are likely to more than offset weaker revenues from Europe. Significant cost cut measures undertaken by the firm is aiding its margins and boosting liquidity profile. The firm’s Structural Efficiency Program and footprint optimization targets are on track and expected to result into significant savings in 2020 and 2021. The firm also fares well on the FCF parameter. Autoliv is fast tracking its product launches, which are expected to boost long term prospects. As it is, Autoliv’s aftermarket sales exposure is less susceptible to economic downturns. Considering the tailwinds, Autoliv is viewed as a promising bet as of now.”

Get Autoliv alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.07.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Autoliv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $2,000,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Autoliv by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Autoliv by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoliv (ALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.