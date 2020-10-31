Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $90.30

Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.30 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.25), with a volume of 86809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.28).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $78.02 million and a P/E ratio of 1.24.

About Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2018, the company managed a fleet of 38 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

