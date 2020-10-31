AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVEVF. HSBC upgraded AVEVA Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AVEVA Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

AVEVA Group stock opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

