Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on AVNW. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aviat Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aviat Networks from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $23.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $111.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $976,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $954,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

