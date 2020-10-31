Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

AX stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 420.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Axos Financial by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Axos Financial by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Axos Financial by 483.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.