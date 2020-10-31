B. Riley Boosts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $18.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley raised Plug Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.21.

Shares of PLUG opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 697,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $12,888,750.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,586,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 76,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $1,326,613.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,951,680 shares of company stock worth $30,324,649. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 137.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,070,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 619,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,466,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 166.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 292,669 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

