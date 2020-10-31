Baader Bank Reiterates “€14.50” Price Target for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC)

Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DIC. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.25 ($19.12).

ETR:DIC opened at €9.88 ($11.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66. DIC Asset AG has a 1-year low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 1-year high of €17.40 ($20.47). The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.29.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

