Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 15.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.