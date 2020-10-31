Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Update

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,400 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the September 30th total of 399,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 405,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 1,328.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Banco Macro by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 67,995 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Banco Macro by 67.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 62,369 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Banco Macro by 709.6% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 52,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 46,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at $642,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

BMA stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Banco Macro has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $39.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $786.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.70). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMA shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.