Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 19,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Bank of America stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

