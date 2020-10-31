Bank of America Increases Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $10.50

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective increased by analysts at Bank of America from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on F. Benchmark upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

F opened at $7.73 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 33,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 918,332 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

