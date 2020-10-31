Bank of America Lowers Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $75.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FSLY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fastly from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.47 and a beta of 0.94. Fastly has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. On average, analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, Director Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $591,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $11,679,731.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,189,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,200,402 shares of company stock valued at $188,493,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fastly by 918.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 289,640 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $674,000. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.