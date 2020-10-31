Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Director Buys $85,948.25 in Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BOH opened at $60.64 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

