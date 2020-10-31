Barclays Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.47 ($60.55).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €44.40 ($52.24) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. Daimler has a 12-month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12-month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,531.03.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

