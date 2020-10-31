Barclays Reiterates CHF 395 Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 367.29.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

