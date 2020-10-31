Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

OTCMKTS BRFH opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 123.01% and a negative return on equity of 147.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

