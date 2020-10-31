BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BAS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €56.69 ($66.69).

Shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) stock opened at €47.07 ($55.38) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion and a PE ratio of 40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. BASF SE has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €72.17 ($84.91).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

