Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $108.91 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average of $122.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,831.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

