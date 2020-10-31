Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Eaton by 10,354.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $11,652,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 90,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 50,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN stock opened at $104.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $111.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

