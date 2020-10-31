Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 833 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

