BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,721 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

