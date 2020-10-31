Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BDX opened at $231.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

