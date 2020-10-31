Benjamin (Ben) Cleary Purchases 25,000 Shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (TGF.AX) (ASX:TGF) Stock

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (TGF.AX) (ASX:TGF) insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 25,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (TGF.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$31,050.00 ($22,178.57).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.10.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

