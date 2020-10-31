Berenberg Bank Raises Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TPK. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travis Perkins to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,439 ($18.80) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,448.73 ($18.93).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,062.43 ($13.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -885.36. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,841 ($24.05). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,148 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Pete Redfern acquired 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,239 ($16.19) per share, with a total value of £780.57 ($1,019.82). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,103 ($14.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,496.51 ($4,568.21). Insiders acquired a total of 633 shares of company stock worth $707,779 in the last ninety days.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.