Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS CCGGY opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

