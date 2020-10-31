BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BKGFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

BKGFY opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.67.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

