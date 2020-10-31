Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

BLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $89.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.83.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($4.06). The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 86,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Berkeley Lights as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

