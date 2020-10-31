Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) Given a €41.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.10 ($41.29).

ETR BDT opened at €29.45 ($34.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $298.72 million and a P/E ratio of 16.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.05. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €25.00 ($29.41) and a twelve month high of €57.10 ($67.18). The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F)

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and avaition industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

