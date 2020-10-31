Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) Given a €41.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.10 ($41.29).

ETR BDT opened at €29.45 ($34.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $298.72 million and a P/E ratio of 16.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.05. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €25.00 ($29.41) and a twelve month high of €57.10 ($67.18). The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and avaition industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

