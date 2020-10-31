BEST (NYSE:BEST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST (NYSE:BEST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BEST Inc. offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store , BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo serves which provide express and freight delivery, inventory management, warehousing, financing, cross-border supply chain, merchandise sourcing, and value-added services. It operates primarily in United States, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. BEST Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BEST in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.05.

BEST opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. BEST has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $6.54.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. BEST’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BEST will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BEST by 4.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BEST by 15,773.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in BEST by 42.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in BEST by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

