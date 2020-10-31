BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Price Up 13.1%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s stock price rose 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 3,202,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 1,477,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.
BEST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of BEST in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 15,773.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of BEST in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BEST in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 42.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of BEST in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BEST (NYSE:BEST)
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
