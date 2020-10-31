BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Price Up 13.1%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s stock price rose 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 3,202,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 1,477,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

BEST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of BEST in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BEST Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 15,773.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of BEST in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BEST in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 42.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of BEST in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

