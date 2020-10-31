BetterBetting (BETR) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. One BetterBetting token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $108,024.94 and approximately $75.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00029819 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $523.78 or 0.03778489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00027215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00216104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting (BETR) is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.