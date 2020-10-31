BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) & HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Head to Head Review

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) and HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BG Staffing and HireQuest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BG Staffing $294.31 million 0.28 $13.25 million $1.67 4.77 HireQuest $15.88 million 6.59 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

BG Staffing has higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest.

Dividends

BG Staffing pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. HireQuest pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. BG Staffing pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares BG Staffing and HireQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Staffing 1.27% 20.86% 11.35% HireQuest -14.02% 6.79% 4.24%

Risk & Volatility

BG Staffing has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireQuest has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BG Staffing and HireQuest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Staffing 0 0 0 0 N/A HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of BG Staffing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of HireQuest shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of BG Staffing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of HireQuest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BG Staffing beats HireQuest on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions to client partners; and finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 12 branch offices and 15 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia. It serves small businesses and large corporate enterprises in the manufacturing, warehousing, construction, disaster recovery, hospitality, recycling, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

