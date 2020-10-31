Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

BCYC opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,277,000. 35.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

