BidaskClub Downgrades Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Hold

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. OTR Global cut Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.27.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $110.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.27.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $562,406.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,842.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $393,271.20. Insiders sold a total of 53,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,883 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 171.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 81.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

