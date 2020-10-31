BidaskClub Downgrades Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Strong Sell

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

