BidaskClub Downgrades Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Strong Sell

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.
Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.
In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.
