BidaskClub Downgrades Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Sell

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SSYS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

Stratasys stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $695.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.54. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,518,000 after purchasing an additional 780,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,874,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 36,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 67,239 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

