BidaskClub Downgrades Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) to Hold

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ULH. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $19.73 on Thursday. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $531.11 million, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.23). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 640.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.