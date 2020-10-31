BidaskClub Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) to Hold

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CZR. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Union Gaming Research increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust International LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.7% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

