BidaskClub Lowers Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) to Hold

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TAST. Stephens boosted their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $308.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $368.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 97.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 219,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 28,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

