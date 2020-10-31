BidaskClub Lowers Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVET. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Covetrus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Covetrus stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.55.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $396,451. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $88,001.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,268.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,721 shares of company stock valued at $703,002 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 29.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 48,770 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter worth about $798,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

