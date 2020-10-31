BidaskClub Lowers East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Sell

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in East West Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in East West Bancorp by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 66,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

