BidaskClub Lowers Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Strong Sell

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Shares of JKHY opened at $148.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.51. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

