BidaskClub Lowers SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.62.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SDC stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.33. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.33.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 15,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $127,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Katzman acquired 1,278,130 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,314,509.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,029,260 shares of company stock worth $16,347,556. 66.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 40.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,895,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,197 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,709,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 357.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,685 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,918,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,575,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 618,970 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.