BidaskClub Lowers Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VREX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $171.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. Research analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 28.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 55.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 302.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

