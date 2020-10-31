BidaskClub Lowers Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on VREX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.40.
Varex Imaging stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $33.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 28.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 55.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 302.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.
