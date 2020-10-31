BidaskClub Upgrades Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) to Strong-Buy

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EIGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

Endurance International Group stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Endurance International Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.68 million, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $273.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 15,695 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $88,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kimberly Simone sold 20,230 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $113,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,526 shares of company stock valued at $347,351. 50.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 42.3% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Endurance International Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Endurance International Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.